RUMOUR: K. Devan to take over at MISC-MIFA

Change is afoot at the Premier League strugglers, with former Selangor and Kelantan head coach K. Devan rumoured to be taking over.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Sources close to Premier League strugglers MISC-MIFA have told us that changes are afoot at the beleaguered club.

Following their 3-2 defeat to then bottom-placed side Perlis in their round 13 league match on Wednesday, head coach Jacob Joseph is said to have been rested, and replaced with former Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan boss Devan Kuppusamy.

The club announced on its Facebook page after the defeat that Devan has been appointed as technical director, but Goal's source told us that he will be transitioned into the head coach role instead, during the mid-season break.

"Jacob is out, ever since their defeat to Perlis.

"That was the match that decided whether Jacob would keep his job," said the source.

And according to the source, Devan is looking to terminate the services of several of the club's current players, even those of their top-scorers Bodric Dimitri and Michael Ijezie's, in order to bring in new faces in the now-open mid-season transfer window.

"The two are anxiously waiting for the call (from the club), as are the other team members.

"Dimitri is preparing himself for all possibilities, and to depart," said the source.

Further strengthening the rumour of new signings is the presence of renowned Malaysian agent Effendi Jagan Abdullah in the past week.

MISC-MIFA are currently just one spot above the relegation zone with six points, separated from Perlis in eleventh only by goal difference.

Earlier this year they were embroiled in a match-fixing scandal that saw three of their players arrested by Malaysia's anti-graft agency.

Devan meanwhile has won three Super League titles, one Premier League title and one FA Cup title, and last coached Kelantan in 2016.