Rumours of Chelsea's demise have been greatly exaggerated, Manchester United left exposed, Arsenal left to rue decision

Rumours of Chelsea’s demise have been greatly exaggerated

A mauling in Rome, trouble behind the scenes and another row with a player. Antonio Conte was on the brink at Chelsea, if the reports last week were to be believed. Yet once again the Italian came out swinging and produced a response from his players that led to the 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

The result was all the more important given the decision to axe David Luiz from the match-day squad in what was the reported to be the latest row between Conte and one of his senior players following last season’s falling out with Diego Costa. Had Chelsea crumbled against United, there would have been serious questions about Conte’s suitability to continue as manager at the club.

But instead he got the response he wanted and if Roman Abramovich was looking for signs of life from his manager, he got them. The challenge is now for Luiz to prove that he will not go the same way as Costa.

Mourinho left exposed by tactics change

The criticism that Jose Mourinho faced for his Manchester United side’s performance in the draw with Liverpool and win over Tottenham may have been behind his decision to go for the jugular on his return to Stamford Bridge, and for the first half at least, United had chances to score.

But they were also far more vulnerable at the back as a result, and eventually the pressure told when Alvaro Morata was left free to score the opener. Mourinho has always been a defence first, attack second kind of coach, and it has brought him phenomenal success throughout his career. So why change it?

Mourinho is unlikely to change his tactics due to public pressure. More likely, the United manager will have seen the 3-0 defeat by Roma in midweek and decided that his former side were vulnerable and there for the taking. Sadly for him, they weren’t.