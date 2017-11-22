Rupinder Bains becomes FA's first Asian director as she joins board of English football's governing body

The Football Association has announced the appointment of its first Asian director.

Rupinder Bains, the founder and managing director of law firm Pinder Reaux & Associates, joins the FA board, also giving it two female members for the first time.

Bains was jointly appointed by the the Premier League and EFL as the professional game’s third non-executive FA director following a change to eligibility criteria to allow them to select someone other than a club official or officer of the leagues.

The leagues were obliged to select a woman for the role in order to comply with the Government’s Code for Sports Governance, which mandates governing bodies in receipt of public money to ensure 30 per cent of their directors are female.

But Bains’s appointment also ensured the FA would not continue to have an all-white board following the resignation of Dame Heather Rabbatts this summer, as well as elevating a member of an ethnic minority badly under-represented in the professional game.

