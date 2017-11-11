Aguero ends drought in first start under Sampaoli as Argentina beat Russia

Argentina left it late but managed to get past Russia thanks to Sergio Aguero's first goal for his country since June 2016.

Sergio Aguero ended his long wait for an Argentina goal in his first start under Jorge Sampaoli as the South American giants left it late to beat Russia 1-0 at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Aguero found the net for his country for the first time since June 2016 in the 86th minute on Saturday, continuing the form that saw him become Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer this month.

The 29-year-old, benefitting from Mauro Icardi's withdrawal from the squad due to injury, proved Argentina's most dangerous player and was twice denied by impressive saves from Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

Aguero fed star Lionel Messi for an opening that was thwarted by a goal-line clearance early in the second half, while Denis Glushakov went close with a pair of rare opportunities for the hosts of next year's World Cup.

The breakthrough finally came when Aguero headed home with four minutes remaining, though there will remain concerns about Argentina's difficulties in breaking down a resilient Russia side.

Stanislav Cherchesov's side made it difficult for Argentina, who handed debuts to Giovani Lo Celso and German Pezzella from the start, by pressing high in the opening stages, with Messi unable to get on the end of a bright exchange with Eduardo Salvio following a surge down the right.

The first real opening came when Angel Di Maria's cross-goal shot from Messi's lay-off was kept out by Akinfeev, and Aguero was unable to turn home the loose ball from an acute angle.

Akinfeev produced an impressive one-handed stop to keep Aguero's low effort from 20 yards out of the bottom-right corner midway through the half.

Sampaoli's side dominated possession but were unable to break through, another excellent stop from Akinfeev low to his right denying Aguero on the stroke of half-time.