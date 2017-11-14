Russia 3 Spain 3: Visitors squander two-goal lead as Smolov & Ramos net braces

Russia came back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 in a thrilling friendly draw with Spain, as Fedor Smolov and Sergio Ramos scored two each.

Spain showed rare signs of defensive frailty as they squandered a two-goal lead to slump to a thrilling 3-3 friendly draw with Fedor Smolov-inspired Russia on Tuesday, despite Sergio Ramos scoring twice from the penalty spot.

The home side found themselves trailing 2-0 just after the half-hour mark, as Spain appeared to pick up where they left off in their 5-0 hammering of Costa Rica, but Russia fought back and ultimately secured a commendable draw thanks to Smolov's stunning second goal.

An entertainingly frantic first half saw plenty of attacking football and the opening goal took just nine minutes to arrive, as Jordi Alba – who broke the deadlock against Costa Rica on Saturday – headed in a Marco Asensio cross.

A Ramos penalty saw their lead doubled, though Russia halved the deficit a few minutes before the break – Smolov emphatically finishing a flowing move from the edge of the box.

Russia equalised early in the second half thanks to Aleksey Miranchuk, though poor defending quickly allowed Ramos the chance to bury a second penalty, which the captain did with aplomb.

Smolov brought Russia level again 20 minutes from time, though, sending a fierce long-range effort into the top-left corner to set up a tantalising finish that ultimately saw the teams end on level terms.

A counter-attack almost brought about a Russia goal in the eighth minute, as Spain were caught with too many men forward and Smolov prodded wide following a brilliant Igor Smolnikov cross.

Spain clinically responded by going a goal up with the next attack.

Asensio was given too much space on the left flank and his teasing cross was expertly diverted over Andrey Lunev by Alba's glancing header.

Rodrigo went close to a second shortly after, as he produced a clever turn on the edge of the area to lose Viktor Vasin before shooting at Lunev.