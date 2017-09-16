Russia expects to compete at Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

Russia believes it will be present at Pyeongchang 2018 despite a group of 17 national anti-doping agencies calling on the IOC to ban it.

Russia expects to have a team competing at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang next year, according to the head of the nation's Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov.

A group of 17 national anti-doping agencies (NADOs), including those of the United States and the United Kingdom, issued a statement calling for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian athletes from the Games in South Korea.

The Institute of National Anti-Doping Agencies (iNADO) cited "proven corruption of the Sochi Olympic Games" as detailed in the McLaren Report, which was published by an independent commission established by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) last year.

WADA president Craig Reedie understands the frustration of the NADOs but accused them of "looking backward instead of looking forward" and Zhukov believes that shows the worldwide body does not hold the same position.

"It's very important that it's not the position of WADA. This is just the position of several NADOs," said Zhukov.

"We can also point that several members of the IOC criticised these 17 NADOs on this position."

When asked if he expected Russia to have a team present in Pyeongchang, Zhukov responded: "Yes, sure."

Zhukov said in a statement that candidates for the Russian Olympic team will be subject to additional doping tests in the build-up to Pyeongchang.