Russia faces being frozen out of Winter Paralympics after refusing to come clean over state-sponsored doping

Russia has won few friends after their state-sponsored doping was uncovered - AFP or licensors

Russia was on the brink of being thrown out of the Winter Paralympics on Saturday night over its ongoing refusal to own up to the biggest drugs scandal in history.

Pressure was also mounting on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban the country from Pyeongchang 2018 altogether following the emergence of evidence corroborating the findings of an independent investigation into its state-sponsored doping programme.

The ruling foundation board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) meets on Thursday to decide whether to end the suspension it imposed on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) two years ago.

Declaring Rusada compliant with the Wada code is a key element of the criteria for the lifting of the ban on Russia competing at the Winter Games by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

And one of the criteria for Rusada to be declared compliant is the country admitting to the findings of last year’s explosive report into the scandal by Professor Richard McLaren.

Russia has steadfastly refused to do so, with its own investigation into the affair last week refuting its secret service and sports ministry had operated a spy-novel style sample swapping scheme which sabotaged the last Winter Games in Sochi.

President Vladimir Putin even claimed the accusations against the country were part of an attempt by the United States to interfere with its forthcoming presidential election in revenge for his nation’s perceived influence over Donald Trump’s election as American president.

The emergence of new evidence corroborating the McLaren report, in the shape of testing data from Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory between 2012-15, made a mockery of those claims and gave Russia no choice but to own up to its transgressions before Thursday or remain out in the cold.