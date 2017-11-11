‘To Russia with love’ – Idrissa Gueye over the moon with Senegal’s World Cup berth

The Terranga Lions defeated Stuart Baxter’s men at the Peter Makaba Stadium to book their place in Russia 2018 and the 28-year-old is ecstatic

Idrissa Gueye is over the moon after Senegal clinched their place at next year’s World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa on Friday.

The Terranga Lions needed a win in any of their last two games against Bafana Bafana to guarantee them a first appearance at the showpiece since 2002.

A goal from Diafra Sakho and Thamsanqa Mkhize’s own goal sealed Aliou Cisse’s side participation in Russia 2018

And after helping his country qualify, with a game to spare, the Everton midfield enforcer took to social media to express his joy.

"To Russia with Love...," Gueye wrote on Instagram.

" #russia2018 #alhamdulillah."