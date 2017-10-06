This is how the Russian authorities plan on preventing hooliganism at the 2018 World Cup

Now that England have qualified for the World Cup, the question is who they might meet in Russia. Two of the teams to avoid are Union and RB Warriors, two of Moscow’s most notorious hooligan gangs.

As they proved in the Stade Velodrome and in the streets of Marseilles during last summer’s European Championship, Russian hooligans are the most organised and ruthless in the world. If they were so effective in the south of France, how much more dangerous will they be in the streets of their own cities?

The man charged with ensuring public order in the Russian capital during the tournament argued that he will be able to control any outbreak of violence. “It is definitely safe for British fans to come here,” said Andrei Zakharov, the city’s deputy chief of police.

“When those fans (from Liverpool and Manchester United) arrived in Moscow for their Champions League matches, we deployed police to meet them and implemented measures according to the information we had. Everything will be secure, there is nothing to be afraid of.”

The World Cup stadia are likely to be entirely safe. When Liverpool and Manchester United played Spartak and CSKA Moscow on consecutive days last month, the Otkrytiye and the VEB arenas were surrounded by armed police. The only recorded trouble was racial abuse aimed at a member of the Liverpool under-19 side that played Spartak Moscow. Penalties for causing trouble in and around a stadium start at a 15,000 rouble fine (£195).

Inside the stadia, there has been a systematic crackdown against Russian hooligan ‘firms’ – they use the English term ‘firm’ out of respect to the men they regard as the hooliganism’s ‘founding fathers’.

A couple of months after the violence in Marseilles, Aleksandr Shprygin, the head of the All-Russia Supporters Union, who was alleged to have led the attacks on English fans, was detained by police and his car set on fire.