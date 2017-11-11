Rusty England overcome spirited Pumas

Nathan Hughes and Semesa Rokoduguni scored the tries as England saw off struggling Argentina despite failing to fire on all cylinders.

Semesa Rokoduguni marked his first Test in a year with a try as England beat Argentina 21-8 in a scrappy first November international at Twickenham.

The Six Nations champions were looking to make a statement a week before facing Australia, but were not at their best against the Pumas in an attritional contest on Saturday.

Nathan Hughes scored the only try of the first half and Rokoduguni came off the bench to add a second following the interval after replacing Mike Brown, who was injured in a sickening fall after taking a high ball in the first half.

Nicolas Sanchez scored a late consolation try for Argentina, who missed four penalties in a spirited display and still have just the one win to their name in a miserable year in which they lost both Tests against England on home soil in June.

George Ford scored 11 points with the boot and laid on Hughes' try, while Mako Vunipola was influential as England, missing the rested Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, got the job done after but will have to raise their game against the Wallabies.

Ford struck a post with a penalty before putting England in front from the tee seven minutes in, but Emiliano Boffelli split the posts to bring Daniel Hourcade's side level after the impressive Sam Underhill was penalised for not rolling away following a big hit.

Another Ford penalty restored England's advantage before Brown's participation came to a horrific end when he landed on his head midway through the first half after being caught by Joaquin Tuculet taking a high ball, Rokoduguni coming on to replace him and Anthony Watson moving to full-back.

Tuculet was shown a yellow card and the opening try came soon after, Ford showing his class by missing out three men with a magnificent pass which Hughes plucked at the second attempt and powered his way over in the right corner.