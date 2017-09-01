Ruthless Radradra seals top-four finish for Eels

South Sydney Rabbitohs were unable to contain the in-form Semi Radradra, who has scored seven tries in his last two games.

Semi Radradra scored another hat-trick to seal a 22-16 victory over South Sydney Rabbitohs and a top-four NRL finish for Parramatta Eels.

Cronulla Sharks are unable to catch Parramatta, but Brad Arthur's side made hard work of defeating the Bunnies in their final match of the regular season at ANZ Stadium on Friday.

The Eels were again indebted to devastating winger Radradra, who scored four tries in a defeat of Brisbane Broncos last weekend and will head into the finals in ominous form after adding another three.

South Sydney were without Adam Reynolds (ankle), Aaron Gray (hip), Sam Burgess and Angus Crichton (both ill), but responded to their humiliating 64-6 drubbing at the hands of Melbourne Storm with a spirited display.

They led courtesy of tries from Robert Jennings and Kyle Turner after Michael Jennings' rounded off a well worked move with a four-pointer in the corner early on for the Eels.

Radradra crossed on the stroke of half-time for a try which Mitch Moses converted and the Toulon-bound flyer took an excellent pass from Radradra to stretch Parramatta's lead.

Robert Jennings's second try cut the gap after clever work from Cody Walker, but Radradra added his third try late on to give the Eels breathing space and there was no way back for the Bunnies.