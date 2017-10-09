Ruthless Zhang double-bagels Nara in Hong Kong, Vikhlyantseva makes Linz progress

Kurumi Nara endured a day to forget in Hong Kong, failing to win a solitary game as Zhang Shuai dished out a brutal lesson.

Zhang Shuai was in fine form as she double-bagelled Kurumi Nara to book her place in the second round of the Hong Kong Open.

World number 31 Zhang, who won just her second WTA Tour title at the Guangzhou Open last month, was the only seed in action on Monday and required just 48 minutes to get past Nara.

Sam Stosur dropped the second set but fought back to overcome Lee Ya-hsuan – ranked 260 places below her – 6-3 4-6 6-1 in a thrilling encounter.

Nicole Gibbs rallied from a set down to beat Valentini Grammatikopoulou 4-6 6-2 7-5, while there were also wins for Lizette Cabrera, Shelby Rogers and Qiang Wang.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva set up a potential meeting with top seed Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round of the Linz Open with a straight-sets demolition of Veronica Cepede Royg.

The world number 69 from Russia needed only 56 minutes to see off Cepede Royg 6-0 6-2 and will come up against Rybarikova if the Slovakian gets past Richel Hogenkamp.

Eighth seed Monica Niculescu retired from her first-round match against Lara Arruabarrena at 1-6 6-1 2-0 down, while Johanna Larsson – a doubles champion in Linz last year – defeated Jana Cepelova 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

Wildcard Belinda Bencic continued her impressive comeback since undergoing wrist surgery by beating Kirsten Flipkens 4-6 6-2 7-6 (9-7).