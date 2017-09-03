Ruud Gullit draws Advocaat ire after posting video from Netherlands dressing room

The Oranje legend and current assistant coach showed a brief clip behind the scenes following his country’s 3-1 win over Bulgaria

Ruud Gullit decided to give the world a brief look into the Netherlands locker room after his country’s 3-1 victory over Bulgaria — much to the dismay of his boss.

A brace from Davy Propper and a goal from Arjen Robben saw the Netherlands emerge with a much needed victory in World Cup qualifying, though they still trail Sweden by three points for a second-place playoff spot.

And Gullit, an assistant to manager Dick Advocaat, was pleased with the result, posting a short video of the Netherlands dressing room following the game from his Twitter account.

Gullit called the victory a “fantastic game” in the short video.

However, not everyone may agree with Gullit’s decision to post the video, as Advocaat told NOS after the game: "I think it's quite strange to have a camera over there."

Upon learning it was Gullit who did it, Advocaat added: "Really? That's not good. I'm gonna talk to him about this."

Gullit and the Netherlands will likely need victories over Belarus and Sweden in their final two qualification games in October to have any hope of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.