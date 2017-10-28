Rwanda and Ethiopia handed 2018 Chan lifeline

Ethiopia will host Rwanda in the first leg on November 5 with the return leg to be played in Kigali on November 12

Once again Caf has overlooked Kenya after the continental body handed Rwanda and Ethiopia a chance to fight for a place in 2018 Chan championship.

The two Cecafa regional members have been handed the opportunity for a play-off in the 2018 games after Egypt pulled out of the championship.

Egypt had been picked as replacement of Morocco, who now qualifies as hosts after they replaced Kenya. Rwanda hosted the last edition of the games in 2015.

The winner of the two-legged fixture will join Uganda as Cecafa zone representatives in the Morocco 2018 finals.