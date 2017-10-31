Ryan Babel on his Liverpool regrets, Rafa Benitez's broken promises and finally finding a position and place to call home

Ryan Babel describes himself as a Liverpool fan. He loves the city, he says, has friends and a house there. When he speaks of dreaming of playing Liverpool in the Champions League later this season, it is not through any desire for revenge nor a sense of making a point.

At the moment, well-placed as Liverpool are, they are not so well-placed as Babel’s Besiktas, who will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Monaco in Istanbul on Wednesday.

In a Champions League group stage that has been far less predictable than it often is, it’s Besiktas’s results that have stood out. They’ve won three out of three, playing smart counter-attacking football with a squad that boasts a wealth of European experience thanks to not only Babel but also the Portugual internationals Ricardo Quaresma and Pepe. “When the ball’s on the right we known Ricardo can cross so I always try to tuck in on time to join [the centre-forward] Cenk Tosun in the box,” he said. “On my side it’s a different type of creativity. I come inside, I go outside, I play together with my full-back.”

At 30, Babel has reluctantly come to accept that his position is on the left, even if he would still prefer to be playing through the middle. “If you see my record I’m not a stereotype killer striker,” he said. “I think this will be always against me and team won’t play me there, but I was brought up as a striker at the Ajax academy so I know what this position needs. I can also be the target man and the person who keeps hold of the ball so the rest of the team can breathe. All this I’ve learned over the years and I can do it still. But in the end you have to realise that the left is obviously the position where I’ve established my reputation.”

It’s an answer typical of the forward, who was given his debut by Ronald Koeman at Ajax at the age of 17 and joined Liverpool three years later. He is relaxed and reflective, happy in Istanbul and, seemingly, at peace with how his career has gone. Although he made 91 appearances over his four years at Anfield, only 31 of them were league starts. He never seemed entirely settled became an unfortunate symbol of the frustrations of the tail end of Rafa Benitez’s reign as the club struggled against the restrictions imposed by Tom Hicks and George Gillett’s ownership.