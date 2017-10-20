Ryan Burnett faces toughest test in Zhanat Zhakiyanov unification bout

There was a time when Ryan Burnett and Zhanat Zhakiyanov shared the same gym and the same trainer in Ricky Hatton. On Saturday night in Belfast they will share the same ring when they face off in the first ever world unification fight in Northern Ireland - for the IBF and WBA bantamweight belts - at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Northern Ireland's Burnett, the IBF champion, faces by far his toughest test to date, against the ultra tough Kazakh Zhakiyanov, who has stayed in Hyde with Hatton. Burnett moved on.

The Belfast Boy will be scrutinised by Peter Nelson, HBO's executive vice president sports programming, who has flown in to watch the bout live. "That says so much in itself," promoter Eddie Hearn told The Telegraph. "But this is a very stern test for Ryan against a guy who looks like he's carved out of stone. Ryan has a real opportunity to build a career and a following both sides of The Pond if he looks good against Zhakiyanov."

Indeed, Burnett, who is 17-0 with nine knockouts, could yet become a turn in the United States as Hearn's Matchroom Boxing opens up a new chapter and office there.

Burnett joined the professional ranks under Hatton as a 20-year-old five years ago - having won World Youth Championships gold as an amateur - but has been trained by Adam Booth for the past three years. Booth, of course, guided both David Haye and Andy Lee to world titles at heavyweight and middleweight respectively.

Ryan Burnett puts Lee Haskins on the canvas during his victory in June