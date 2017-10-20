Ryan Burnett faces toughest test in Zhanat Zhakiyanov unification bout
There was a time when Ryan Burnett and Zhanat Zhakiyanov shared the same gym and the same trainer in Ricky Hatton. On Saturday night in Belfast they will share the same ring when they face off in the first ever world unification fight in Northern Ireland - for the IBF and WBA bantamweight belts - at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
Northern Ireland's Burnett, the IBF champion, faces by far his toughest test to date, against the ultra tough Kazakh Zhakiyanov, who has stayed in Hyde with Hatton. Burnett moved on.
The Belfast Boy will be scrutinised by Peter Nelson, HBO's executive vice president sports programming, who has flown in to watch the bout live. "That says so much in itself," promoter Eddie Hearn told The Telegraph. "But this is a very stern test for Ryan against a guy who looks like he's carved out of stone. Ryan has a real opportunity to build a career and a following both sides of The Pond if he looks good against Zhakiyanov."
Indeed, Burnett, who is 17-0 with nine knockouts, could yet become a turn in the United States as Hearn's Matchroom Boxing opens up a new chapter and office there.
Burnett joined the professional ranks under Hatton as a 20-year-old five years ago - having won World Youth Championships gold as an amateur - but has been trained by Adam Booth for the past three years. Booth, of course, guided both David Haye and Andy Lee to world titles at heavyweight and middleweight respectively.
Zhakiyanov, 27-1 with 18 knockouts, won the WBA title after hauling himself off the canvas to defeat accomplished American Rau'shee Warren by scores of 115-111, 116-110, 111-115 in February this year. But what Zhakiyanov, the first man trained by Hatton to a world title, showed that night beyond anything else was the heart of a lion, coming back from being floored twice in the opening round in Ohio, having the wherewithal to recover and dominate the late rounds with his bullish, head-on-chest style.
Burnett heads into his second world title contest after a split points win over Bristol's Lee Haskins for the IBF belt in June, having looked good with his rapier punches and fast style. The contest was marred, in spite of Burnett's dominant victory, due to one of the judges confusing the identities of the two boxers, resulting in a split decision when it was clearly a unanimous victory for the new champion. Plus ça change in judging in boxing.
This will be the acid test for Burnett's spiteful style and he will need to start fast and stay ahead because of Zhakiyanov's ability to come strong late in championship rounds. Burnett has the nous to do so and, if he listens to Booth, should win a close, intense fight on points.