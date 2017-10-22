Ryan Burnett targets undisputed Super Bantamweight belt after surviving toughest ordeal

Ryan Burnett made history in a thrilling contest against Zhanat Zhakiyanov to become the first Irishman to unify world titles in Belfast, but the International ­Boxing Federation world champion was pushed to the limit in a ­gruelling fight at the SSE Arena.

Burnett, who was taken to hospital after the contest complaining of pressure on his jaw and later given the all-clear, tasted a sweet victory by claiming the Ricky Hatton-trained Kazakh’s World Boxing Association “Super” belt to go with his own IBF title won this year against Bristol’s Lee Haskins.

Another case of skewed judging marred the contest. The home fighter started slowly but found his rhythm in the later stages of the fight, the judges returning scores of 119-109, 118-110 and 116-112 in his favour, two of those cards prompting renewed calls for the sport to look at its roster of judges. I had it 116-112 to Burnett – or 8-4 in rounds. The two wide scores were poor, 10-2 and 11-1, in rounds.

Nonetheless, the home favourite, 25, pledged to fans that after coming through the toughest test of his career and claiming an 18th straight victory, that he will seek to unify the entire weight division in record time. Indeed, the 118lbs division is replete with an exciting series of potential thrillers ahead.

Burnett, whose fight was also broadcast on HBO in the United States, said: “It was a tough, tough fight, but I had to dig deep and I did it. Now I want to get all those belts.”

Eddie Hearn sees major bouts ahead for the emerging star Ryan Burnett Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images More