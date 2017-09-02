Ryan Giggs agrees with Roy Keane, calls transfer market 'ridiculous'

Ryan Giggs feels his former team-mate was right to raise concerns over the transfer market, but can only see fees continuing to increase.

Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs believes the transfer market has become "ridiculous" as he responded to Roy Keane's claim he would be worth £2 billion if he was still playing.

Ex-United winger, coach and assistant manager Giggs backed his former captain's concerns over the transfer fees being paid for average players.

Keane felt his old United team-mates like the Welshman, Ruud van Nistelrooy and David Beckham would be worth 10-figure sums if they were available today and questioned the level of spending on players who are not in the top bracket of global stars, due to the effect the biggest deals have on the rest of the market.

The most recent transfer window saw Jose Mourinho's side splash out an initial £75m for Romelu Lukaku in the biggest Premier League move, while Neymar's €222m switch to Paris Saint-Germain smashed the world record as Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona in the second biggest move of all time (which was then surpassed by Kylian Mbappe's move to PSG), deals which impacted the tiers of players below.

In response to Keane's £2bn valuation of him, Giggs told WalesOnline: "He's always spoken a lot of sense has Roy!

"I don't know about £2 billion but I think Roy's point was that now you're seeing average players go for massive sums.

"You look back at some of the players we played with - what would they be worth now? Ruud van Nistelrooy, unbelievable goalscorer, you're just guaranteed goals every season.

"I think that was the point Roy was trying to make and he's right because it's just ridiculous. It doesn't look like stopping, just going up."

And after Keane's praise, Giggs was similarly complimentary about the former United captain.

"You couldn't buy him because you look around the league and who is like him," said Giggs. "N'Golo Kante's a fantastic player but Roy's better than Kante. He could do everything.

"When he came to United from Nottingham Forest he was an attacking midfielder from box-to-box, getting beyond the centre-forward, scoring goals.

"Then he turned into a midfielder who controlled the tempo and with [Paul] Scholesy was part of a fantastic midfield."