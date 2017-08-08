Ryan Giggs backing Paul Pogba's goals to drive Manchester United to the Premier League title this season

Ryan Giggs has backed Paul Pogba to significantly increase his goal tally this season and believes he could be the key to helping Manchester United regain the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

Pogba scored just the nine times in all competitions last season, only five of which were in the league, as United limped to a sixth-place finish.

Part of the reason for those lack of goals was he was forced to play a lot deeper at times than he was used to when playing at Juventus.

However, the arrival of Nemanja Matic from champions Chelsea is expected to allow the Frenchman more freedom on the pitch to exert a greater influence in the final third of the pitch.

“I expect Pogba will improve a lot this season. He's been back a year now and the introduction of Matic is a good buy because it frees him up,” Giggs said.

“That's what you want to see from Pogba, getting on the end of crosses and scoring goals. I think he's capable of dropping deep or playing in an old-fashioned midfield two but he can get further forward and I expect him to be more effective this year.

“He managed nine last year and hit the crossbar and post plenty of times as well, so he can bring the goals that might turn draws into wins and have a real effect on the team.”

Manchester City, along with United, are the two early favourites for the Premier League title given the money they have spent on strengthening their squads so far this summer.

Chelsea have strengthened too, but not as much as they would have liked given the added demands of Champions League football – but Giggs thinks they will still be in the mix.

“I think both the Manchester sides are the teams to beat this year. It would be silly to dismiss Chelsea after the way they played so dominantly last year but looking at the teams, I think City and United will be up there and the teams to watch.”