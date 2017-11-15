Ryan Giggs insists he wouldn't swap Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford 'for any young player'

Ryan Giggs has called Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford one of the most exciting prospects in the world and insisted he “wouldn’t swap him for any young player”.

Rashford’s emergence at Old Trafford in the last two years has harked back to Giggs’ own breakthrough into the United team in 1991 with the 20-year-old’s impact being similarly impressive.

This year, Rashford finished third behind Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, pipping Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus into the top three and Giggs believes both Manchester-based forwards are destined for big things, despite not working with the latter as he has with the Englishman.

“I think the word for these two players is exciting,” Giggs wrote in his Sky Sports column. “They're a bit different: Jesus has a better scoring record but Marcus likes to match up with defenders and try something, which is what makes him great to watch.

“I've worked with Marcus and seen him at close hand and how much of a talent he is. However, it is his work rate and commitment which are really what makes him such a valuable asset for Manchester United.

“You wouldn't swap him for any other young player right now.

“I've not seen Jesus in the same close-up environment, but he's obviously shown from his performances he is a very talented player.”