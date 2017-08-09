Ryan Giggs on the Premier League, Manchester United, his favourite title and setting the standard for 25 years

It was March in what remains one of the most relentlessly intense title races in the 25 years of the Premier League and things were getting unusually tense in the Manchester United dressing room, so Ryan Giggs was naturally one of the players leading the inquest as to why it had even got to this point. Sir Alex Ferguson’s side had been in complete control in first place in the 2008-09 campaign, only to lose 4-1 to Liverpool and then 2-0 to Fulham, to see their great Merseyside rivals cut the lead to just four points with eight games left.

The momentum seemed to have definitively shifted, and it was all the more concerning for United because it could well have meant a historical shift too. This was the sole time that England’s two most successful ever clubs were directly competing for the title since the Premier League was founded, so Liverpool were going for 19, as United were trying to match them on 18. Action then needed to be taken, with some strong words.

“Listen, we’re not putting up with this,” would be the immediate demand, Giggs explains. “It would be confrontational. With the characters that you played with, Roy [Keane], Gary Neville, myself, [Nemanja] Vidic, [Rio] Ferdinand, players who set the standards and when their teammates dropped their standards, they wanted to know why.

“It’s that winning mentality, and sometimes having that tough chat amongst yourselves, whether it’s driven by the managers or driven by the players. Often, it would be driven by the most players.”

And, most frequently, by Giggs himself. That campaign didn’t just see United responding by winning seven games in a row to also win that record-equalling 18th title, but also saw their captain win his own sole PFA Player of the Year award. If there was a slight sense that was more a wrong from the past being righted, or that it was as much a career achievement recognition, there is still an argument that it actually appropriately reflected Giggs’s deeper influence on United - and thereby the Premier League.

He so often embodied and imposed his manager’s relentlessly competitive spirit, the perfect student and thereby the near perfect Premier League career, making him the perfect person to talk to as the competition celebrates its 25th anniversary.

There is no one who has played in more Premier League seasons at 22, no one who has played in more Premier League games at 632 and no one who has won it so many times with 13. There is no one then who knows more about the competition, and how to master it.

While there are similarly very few who had Giggs’ fine talent, and capacity to master so many different attacking positions, he still distils that mastery of the league down to core principles; down to maintaining the same standards for so long. He believes that was the real difference.

View photos Giggs enjoyed perhaps the greatest of all Premier League careers (Getty) More

“I think, speaking from my own experience, you had obviously the boss, you had Sir Alex, then you had the coaches, then you had the group of players, whether the captain or not, experienced players, even young players, like I said Wayne [Rooney][ when he first came to the club who, day in day out, set standards on the training pitch, and I’ve known nothing different, every day wanting to win every training session, making sure that your teammates are doing the same. If you weren’t, you would tell them… all the teams I played in that were successful had great team spirit, whether they be kicking each other off the pitch on the training ground and having to be dragged off by the manager because someone’s going to get injured, afterwards you’re always mates.”

