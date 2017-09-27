Ryan Giggs reveals why Manchester United sensation Marcus Rashford will go 'right to the top'

Ryan Giggs believes Marcus Rashford has all the attributes to be a world class player: Getty

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes Marcus Rashford has what it takes to “go right to the top” of the game after being impressed with the young forward’s start to the new season.

Rashford, 19, has scored five goals in his past six games for United and has been a regular fixture in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up this term.

And Giggs, who like Rashford broke into the United team as a teenager, is predicting big things for the Red Devils academy graduate – insisting that his rich potential is as much down to a commendable attitude off the pitch as an obvious aptitude on it.

“For a United fan like me it’s exciting to see,” Giggs told reporters at the Premier Futsal tournament in Dubai. “He’s a real Manchester United player, he gets fans on their feet. If he gets the ball there’s always an expectation.

“When I’m watching him at Old Trafford you want him to have the ball because you think something can happen. It’s not always going to come off but he tries things and that is exciting.

“The history of the club demands that players from Manchester come through and the fans love that.

“He is a brilliant professional and a brilliant person. That, and having the ability he does, is why I’ll always think he’ll go right to the top.”

Rashford’s goals, along with those of Romelu Lukaku, have helped inspire United to their best start to a season since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

The Red Devils have failed to lift the Premier League title since the Scot’s retirement but Giggs, who won the trophy 13 times in a glittering career, feels that Jose Mourinho’s current crop are genuine contenders again.

“We have got off to a very good start, scoring lots of goals – there was a big spotlight on Lukaku at the start of the season and he’s done really well.

Giggs believes Rashford's attitude on and off the pitch will see him go 'right to the top'

“We look really strong - strong going forward and strong defensively too. Against Southampton, it was a solid performance to keep a clean sheet and that’s what you need to win Premier Leagues.

"As well as exciting four or five nils, you need to be good defensively. This United team can do that."