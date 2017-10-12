Ryan Lamb on the Champions Cup, La Rochelle and growing as a player and a person away from the English game

There is only one new name in the European Champions Cup this season: La Rochelle, or Stade Rochelais as they are known in their home patch on central France’s Atlantic coast, have qualified for the first time to join the old hands of Saracens, Leinster, Clermont Auvergne and the rest. And Ryan Lamb, the English exile who moved from Worcester in the summer to join the Top 14’s biggest surprise package of the past two years, says they intend to make an impact, starting with this weekend’s trip to London to face Harlequins.

“We want to embrace the tournament and to stick to what got us here in the first place, which is playing very fast and playing a lot of rugby,” said Lamb, the 31-year-old former England Saxons fly-half. “The talk all week from our head coach Patrice Collazo is how we’ve earned the right to be here, with the best teams and the best players in Europe, but that the club is always looking to take the next step. I’d say La Rochelle are very much like Exeter. They’ve grown a lot over the last six years and have steadily built something very good.”

In common with Exeter in England, La Rochelle were promoted to their domestic top flight in 2010, but the difference with the French side is they were relegated immediately. Another promotion in 2014 was followed by two so-so ninth-placed finishes. Then…bang. “Last season they were favourites to go down,” said Lamb. But the odds were flipped upside down, as La Rochelle finished top of the Top 14, seven points clear of mighty Clermont, before falling somewhat unluckily to Toulon in the semi-finals of the title play-offs.

Lamb expects to be pushing La Rochelle’s 35-year-old Australian maestro, Brock James, for a starting spot at The Stoop on Saturday evening, having just recovered from a broken rib suffered on what was otherwise one of the best days of the Gloucester-born No 10’s career - when he guided La Rochelle’s 51-point hammering of Clermont a month ago. “It was fantastic, my first start in the Top 14, and against a big club,” Lamb said. “I was quite nervous, a new stand had just been opened at our home ground, the crowd was packed out and the atmosphere was absolutely rocking. But in the first half, we just blew them away with some really good rugby, and everything we tried came off.