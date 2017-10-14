Rybarikova ends Golubic's quest for back-to-back Linz finals

There will be no successive Linz Open finals for Viktorija Golubic, who fell at the last-four stage to top seed Magdalena Rybarikova.

Magdalena Rybarikova booked her place in the Linz Open final with a straight-sets win over 2016 runner-up Viktorija Golubic.

The top seed advanced 6-4 6-4 to set up a meeting with Barbora Strycova, who ousted qualifier Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Rybarikova was struggling at 4-1 down in the opening set but recovered smartly, reeling off five successive games to edge in front.

The Slovakian broke for 4-3 in the second but immediately relinquished that advantage, only to break again and serve out to seal her first WTA final appearance in more than three years.

Her opponent is second seed Strycova, who will hope to improve on her poor 1-6 record in Tour finals.