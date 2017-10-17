Ryder Cup 2018: Jim Fuyrk says USA have '25 years of scars' to overcome as Thomas Bjorn aims to retain trophy

Both captains were present at the launch of the Ryder Cup 2018: Getty

Captain Jim Furyk believes the United States have "25 years of scars" to overcome to retain the Ryder Cup in Paris next year.

The last time the United States won the biennial contest on European soil was in 1993, with the most recent defeat at Gleneagles in 2014 prompting a public row between Phil Mickelson and captain Tom Watson.

That also led to the formation of a task force - of which Furyk was a member - to examine all aspects of the Ryder Cup process and it paid instant dividends with a comprehensive victory at Hazeltine in 2016.

European captain Thomas Bjorn will look to make the most of home advantage when the two sides meet at Le Golf National, which his players should know well after contesting the French Open there - with two exceptions - since 1991.