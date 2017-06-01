De Sa and Krol strong contenders for the SuperSport United post

Roger de Sa has been without a job since he parted ways with Maritzburg United in March.

The 52-year-old has been linked with several jobs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), including a place on the Bafana Bafana technical team, but according to reports, De Sa is a strong contender for the soon to be vacant SuperSport United coaching position.

Current Matsatsantsa coach Stuart Baxter is set to vacate his position soon after the Nedbank Cup final on June 24, and it is said that the former Orlando Pirates coach is on the club's radar.

“Roger has the expertise to coach a club like SuperSport, he has been in the game for a long time and he knows how to compete in Africa, he proved himself with Pirates. That is what the club is looking for at the moment,” an insider close to the Tshwane club told Phakaaathi.

Reports suggest that SuperSport are still in contact with Dutch legend Ruud Krol. The 68-year-old was previously tipped for the job.

“Baxter has indicated to the club that he is keen to join Bafana. So, they have started the process of finding his replacement. Roger de Sa has also been mentioned as a possible candidate, but it looks more likely that Krol will be the man to replace Baxter,” said a Phakaaathi source close to SuperSport.