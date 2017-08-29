SA U20 to face Brazil and England in friendly matches

The SA U20 side will face Brazil and England in a three-nation tournament from 30 August to 4 September 2017

The South African U20 Men’s National Team, Amajita, has been invited to England to play two friendly international matches against the hosts and Brazil.

The three-nation tournament runs from 30 August to 4 September 2017.

This will be South Africa’s first action since they last competed at the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup in Korea in May.

The Burger-King sponsored Amajita open their account with a clash against Brazil on Wednesday, 30 August at St Georges Park (Field 3).

Kickoff is at 19h00 local time (20h00 SA Time).

The next fixture sees the hosts taking on the South Americans on Friday, 1 September at Greenhouse Meadow Stadium, Shrewbury – also starting at 19h00 local time.

South Africa’s second and final match of the tournament will be against England on Monday, 4 September.

The clash will be played at Harrison Park Stadium, Leek, Macclesfield Road.

Kickoff is at 19h00 local time.

Amajita stand-in head coach Helman Mkhalele has selected 20 players to participate in the tournament. Mkhalele will be assisted by David Notoane.

The squad includes some of the players who were part of the U17 National Team, and some who have featured for the U20 national team.

Defender Malebogo Modise is the only player in the group who was at the 2017 Fifa U20 World Cup in Korea – he is also the only player to have been capped at Bafana Bafana level.

“This is a very important tournament for these boys because it will give some of them international experience. There is no better way of improving a player than having them play at this level so that by the time they get to Bafana Bafana, they have an idea of what happens at international level,” said Mkhalele, former Bafana Bafana winger who was part of the 1996 Afcon winning squad.

“When we got the invitation we did not hesitate because competition at junior level is key to development. If you look at the squad you will see that some have played at U17 level and others at U20, and we also have those that will be playing international football for the first time – this is a great opportunity for them and I hope they seize the moment.”

The South Africans depart for England in two groups – one on Sunday evening (27 August) and the next on Monday night (28 August).

Striker Tyrique Bartlett, son of Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett, is the only overseas-based player in the squad, and met up with his compatriots in London when they arrived on Monday morning (28 August 2017).

He is on the books of Newcastle United Academy.

The South Africans return to the country on Wednesday, 6 September 2017.

FIXTURES:

BRAZIL vs SOUTH AFRICA

Wednesday, 30 August 2017

19h00

Saint Georges Park

Burton Upon Trent

ENGLAND V BRAZIL

Friday, 1 September 2017

19h00

Greenhous Meadow Stadium

Shrewsbury

ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA

Monday, 4 September 2017

19h00

Leek Town FC

Harrison Park Stadium