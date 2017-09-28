Sabalenka and Babos reach last four before rain arrives in Tashkent

Two of the semi-finalists are yet to be determined in Tashkent, but Aryna Sabalenka and second seed Timea Babos are in the last four.

Teenager Aryna Sabalenka and second seed Timea Babos sealed their places in the semi-finals on a rain-affected day at the Tashkent Open.

Sabalenka will play in the last four of a WTA singles event for the first time after the 19-year-old from Belarus beat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-1 on Thursday.

The unheralded world number 119 only played in the main draw of a WTA event for the first time this year and stands on the brink of a maiden final in Uzbekistan.

Sabalenka belted down nine aces and broke the Kozlova serve five times to set up an encounter with Babos.

Babos, a beaten finalist in her last tournament in Quebec, was a 6-3 6-4 winner against Stefanie Voegele.

The Hungarian did the damage at the start of both sets, opening up a 4-0 lead in the first and winning the first three in the second.

Vera Zvonareva was leading Aleksandra Krunic 3-2 when they were forced off due to the weather and they will complete their quarter-final on Friday, while Kateryna Bondarenko and Kurumi Nara are yet to start their match.