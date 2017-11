Aryna Sabalenka triumphed in the Mumbai Open final, marking the biggest win of the 19-year-old's fledgling career.

Aryna Sabalenka claimed the biggest title of her career as she beat Dalila Jakupovic in the Mumbai Open final.

Teenager Sabalenka, beaten by Maria Sharapova in the Tianjin Open final last month, won the WTA 125k series event by defeating Jakupovic 6-2 6-3 on Sunday.

Jakupovic will have a chance to atone for her disappointment having also made the final of the doubles alongside Irina Khromacheva.