Sacchi suggests Ancelotti should leave Bayern Munich

Arrigo Sacchi believes his fellow former AC Milan coach Carlo Ancelotti should consider stepping down at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich could be better off if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the club, according to Arrigo Sacchi.

Speculation has mounted over the future of the 58-year-old amid reports of disharmony in the dressing room at Allianz Arena.

Ancelotti has rubbished rumours of a possible move to the Chinese Super League in January but his long-term prospects remain uncertain, with Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann tipped as a possible replacement.

Former AC Milan boss Sacchi, who coached Ancelotti during the hugely successful final years of his playing career at San Siro, believes a change could benefit all parties.

"It does look like changes would be good for Bayern," he told Sport1. "You get older and lose passion and that total desire. That's life.

"To me, it seems like the team has lost its enthusiasm.

"He [Ancelotti] is nonetheless a great coach. Which other coach has won the Champions League three times? He has had success all over the world."

Bayern claimed a 4-0 Bundesliga win over Mainz on Saturday to ease some of the pressure on Ancelotti.

They won the title in his first season in charge in 2016-17 before claiming the DFL-Supercup last month, but lost in the semi-finals of last term's DFB-Pokal to Borussia Dortmund and exited the Champions League at the hands of Monaco.