Sacked Western Stima coach get new role

After getting fired following a string of poor results, former Western Stima head coach Henry Omino has been promoted and will now serve as the team's Technical Director.

The veteran coach will be now directly responsible for the team's scouting as well as be advising the technical bench.

Stima chairman Laban Jobita has confirmed the new development to Goal while at the same time insisting the team will fight relegation threat.

"Omino will be the team's Technical Director, he will be responsible for bringing in talented players through his scouting and help where the team is weak. He has enough knowledge to help the technical bench, but that does not mean he will interfere with the coach's work.

"We will give our best to ensure the team remains in the Kenyan Premier League beyond this season."

Stima is 16th with 22 points and was held to a barren draw by Homeboyz on Wednesday.