Sacking your manager is pointless and a result of bad luck and the stats prove it

It feels a little like Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, adapted for the Premier League. A quarter of the way through the season, four managers have already been sacked.

Booting out managers does work - just not for the reasons people think. Teams who sack their managers do enjoy a short-term uplift in their results. But this doesn’t have anything to do with the new managers.

Managers are not only sacked when their teams are at a low-ebb. They also tend to be sacked when their teams are being extraordinarily unlucky. The football consultancy 21st Club analysed the points earned by teams in the big five European leagues in the eight games before and after sacking a manager. In the eight games before a manager leaves, the team averages 0.8 points per game. In the eight subsequent matches, they average 1.2 points per game - a clear improvement. But based on expected goals - the quality and quantity of chances created and conceded - the team actually ‘deserved’ 1.2 points per game in the eight points before the manager left, exactly the same as they actually got under their new boss.

So what really changes with the new manager isn’t their new tactics or motivational team talks. It’s simply that they don’t suffer from the old manager’s bad luck.

Except, if a struggling manager is persisted with, the team’s luck improves anyway - and their results improve by as much as if they had been sacked. That’s why, on average, Premier League sackings make no difference at all to a team’s performance, as a study of Premier League sackings from 2000-2015 found. Comparing underperforming teams who sacked their managers after a terrible run to those clubs who kept their managers after the same dire form, the group of Dutch academics showed that results improve, and by the same amount, regardless of whether or not the manager is sacked. Studies of other leagues have shown the same.