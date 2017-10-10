Sadio Mane injury set to keep Liverpool winger out for six weeks

Sadio Mané faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after suffering the hamstring injury: Getty

Sadio Mané, the Liverpool winger, could be out of action for six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury while on international duty with Senegal.

The 25-year-old was substituted during his national side's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Cape Verde on Saturday, coming off for Cheikh Ndoye in the 89th minute.

The club's official website confirmed on Tuesday that Mané will miss this weekend's Premier League meeting with Manchester United at Anfield and may not be available again until late November.

The news of Mané's injury will frustrate his manager Jurgen Klopp, who hoped to see those members of his squad away on international duty return fully fit.

Mané is considered to be one of Liverpool's most important players and had only recently returned from a three-game domestic suspension following his sending-off in last month's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Klopp must now make do without Mané for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against United, a Champions League trip to Slovenian side Maribor on Tuesday night and a visit to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur the following Sunday.

If Mané is unavailable for six weeks, he may be able to return in time for the meeting with Premier League champions Chelsea at Anfield on 25 November.

The former Southampton winger joins Adam Lallana (thigh) and Nathaniel Clyne (back) on Liverpool's list of absentees, while Dejan Lovren is playing through the pain of a lingering back problem.