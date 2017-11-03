Sadio Mane could make surprise Liverpool return at West Ham, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed winger Sadio Mane could make a surprise return for their Premier League match against West Ham United.
Mane, 25, resumed training on Thursday, two weeks ahead of schedule, following a hamstring injury picked up on international duty with Senegal.
But Klopp believes Mane is fit enough to be involved in some way in Saturday’s game at the London Stadium.
“Sadio trained yesterday, the first time with the team, and looked really, really good. We will see what we do with that,” said the German.
“Yesterday it looked like he was ready for 20-25 minutes but we have to wait to see how his body reacts to the session.
“Obviously he has not lost his ability and skills in the injury break so that is good. Adam Lallana is close but so far hasn't trained with the team so he will start next week and hopefully have two proper training weeks and then he will be available.”
Mane has been called up by Senegal for their World Cup qualifying double header against South Africa on November 10 and 14.
Senegal are top of their group but need two points to secure a place in Russia, although Klopp hopes common sense would prevail with Mane’s involvement if they win their first match.
“We cannot sit here and ignore the situation of Senegal and say we don't care if they play in the World Cup. It is not right and not nice,” Klopp added.
“We tried to get in contact with the Senegal FA, or we are (trying). Sadio is not injured any more. Is he 100 per cent fit? That is different. He is in a good way.
“He has to go there and if they can get the points they need maybe we can talk again and ask if it necessary for him to play the second game and he can come back. That would be the ideal situation.
“If Sadio can play I really think he should because it is good to get some rhythm, otherwise he would not have played for how many weeks. It would be nice. An injury risk is always there, even in training.”
Liverpool are still without playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who has an abductor problem, for the trip to the London Stadium while Georginio Wijnaldum (ankle) is struggling.
Klopp also insists he will continue to put his faith in Emre Can despite the German midfielder’s complex contract situation.
Can’s current deal runs out at the end of the season and talks over fresh terms have stalled, which means he could sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January.
“There is nothing new. I've said it a few times and I'll say it again: it is our job to make this club as exciting as possible,” Klopp explained
“He is also allowed to sign a contract with us in May as a player who is still already here.
“I have no problem with that. As long as Emre doesn't give me one sign his mind is somewhere else I don't have to talk about this, it is a normal thing in football.
“That is part of football. If it happens like this we can't change it. If a player is ending his contract next summer and he is good then we should try to do the same so that is an opportunity for all of us.
“What could I do now? I could say 'Yes, it is a big problem' but it isn't. I could say it is a big problem which we have to resolve now and put pressure on the player, put pressure on the club, but it makes no sense.
“We have to respect he is ending his contract and that is how it is. The two sides could do things differently: one is the club, one is the player.”