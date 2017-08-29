Sadio Mane hails Liverpool supporters

The 25-year-old winger received a standing ovation from the Reds faithful in their win over the Gunners on Sunday

Sadio Mane has expressed his gratitude to Liverpool fans after he was given a standing ovation when he was replaced by Daniel Sturridge in the 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Senegal international scored the second for the Reds and became only the second player in the last 23 seasons to score in each of the first Premier League fixtures of a campaign, after Sturridge in 2013-14.

The Senegalese winger came off to a standing ovation from the home support after gaffer Jurgen Klopp replaced him with the English striker with little to go in the game.

“I can’t explain this [the feeling of getting such an ovation],” Mane told club website

“I don’t know how to explain and I don’t know the right word in English, but for me it is special and I will always give my best. Even on my bad days, I will be on the pitch the team.

“I’m very happy to be here at one of the great clubs in the world, so all the time I’ll give my best for this team and to get trophies with them.”

And after scoring in the opening three games, Mane has put team success over his own personal quest for individual honours.

“I can say me and the boys have had a special start with the team,” he added.

“I think it’s important for us to score goals because it gives us more confidence to help the team more. We’re going to try and keep working hard and give our best for the team all the time.”