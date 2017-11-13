Sadio Mane injury setback sees Liverpool winger return home from international duty early

Sadio Mané, the Liverpool winger, has been released early from international duty after suffering a slight recurrence of an “old injury”, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has said.

The 25-year-old will have his fitness monitored on Merseyside this week after picking up the problem during Senegal’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over South Africa last Friday.

Mané has only recently recovered from a hamstring injury, sustained while on duty with Senegal in October. The winger subsequently missed five games for his club, including the draw with Manchester United and defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, before making a surprise return in the 4-1 victory at West Ham United on 4 November.

A statement on the FSF’s website, published on Sunday evening, did not confirm whether Mané’s latest problem is the same hamstring injury, but with Senegal’s place at the 2018 World Cup now assured, he will be permitted to miss a final dead rubber qualifier against South Africa on Tuesday.

The statement read: “The Senegalese Football Federation informs national and international opinion that following the match between South Africa and Senegal on Friday, November 10, 2017 in Polokwane, the player Sadio Mané was slightly affected by his old injury.

“After consultations between the medical staff of the national team of Senegal and Liverpool, it was decided by mutual agreement to make him available to his club to continue treatment until full recovery.”

Before the international break, Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, said that Liverpool would try to persuade the FSF that Mané should be rested once Senegal's place at next year's World Cup was assured.

“If Senegal get the point they need in first game then ideal situation would be that he doesn’t play the second game,” he said prior to Mané's return against West Ham.

​Mané’s fitness will be assessed at Melwood, Liverpool’s training ground, before a decision is made on whether he is fit enough to play in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Southampton at Anfield.

The winger has endured something of a stop-start season, having been unavailable for eight of his club’s 18 games so far. Mané was banned for three domestic matches in September after his red card for a high challenge on goalkeeper Ederson in a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.