Sadio Mane is Liverpool's main man, says Graeme Souness

The forward has scored three times in three league games this campaign and the former manager rates him as the best player in Jurgen Klopp's team

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness says Sadio Mane is undoubtedly the main man in Liverpool this season.

The 25-year-old has been in brilliant form for the Reds this season and the former Scotland international believes his lethal touches in front of goal make him the key player in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Senegalese enjoyed a decent debut season in the Merseyside club with 13 league goals in 27 games last campaign and he was awarded the club's Player of the season for the 2016-17.

Mane was on target in Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal in Anfield on Sunday and is expected team up with the Lions of Teranga for their World Cup qualification game against Burkina Faso on September 2.

“He is without a doubt the main man here, he makes things happen, he scores the goals that get you on the edge of your seat,” Souness told Skysports.

“You can be playing badly and he will get you out of your seat, without a doubt he is the main man.”