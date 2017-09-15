Sadio Mane positive despite Liverpool’s draw against Sevilla

The 25-year-old insists the Reds will bounce back following their disappointing draw against the Red and Whites at Anfield

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has said they have to remain positive despite their 2-2 draw against Sevilla in Tuesday's Uefa Champions League group stage opener.

The Senegal international was on parade for 83 minutes as the Kops succumbed to Joaquin Correa's 72nd minute equaliser to deny the hosts maximum points.

“We have to be positive – it’s the first game,” Mane told ITV .

“We have everything to qualify. We’ll prepare for the next game and why not win all [of the rest]? We have a great team and great quality in the team.

“I think we deserved to win. We created many chances and scored two goals.

“At 2-1 it was done, but at 2-2 the game became more difficult. Sevilla are one of the big teams in Spain. We have to work hard and prepare for the next games.”

Liverpool will host Burnley in their next match in the English Premier League on Saturday but Mane will not feature as he begins the first of his three game ban.