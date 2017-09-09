Sadio Mane sees Red in Liverpool's comprehensive loss to Manchester City

Following the forward's dismissal in the Reds' defeat, football fans took to social media to share their varied thoughts on the referee's decision

Sadio Mane was sent off for Liverpool in their 5-0 loss to Manchester City in an English Premier League game on Saturday.

The Senegal international who was named August’s EPL Player of the Month on Thursday received a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.

The former Southampton winger started the match brightly alongside Egypt's Mohamed Salah, whom he slipped through on goal but could not beat Ederson in Manchester City's goal.

But in the 37th minute, Mane was sent off after his boot caught the Citizens' goalkeeper in the face, with Pep Guardiola's men already a goal up courtesy Sergio Aguero.

Braces from youngsters Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane sealed a comprehensive victory for the Etihad Stadium outfit.

Salah could only get 45 minutes of action as he was replaced by debutant Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the restart. Anglo-Nigerian Dominic Solanke was also on parade after he was afforded the last 26 minutes of the encounter.