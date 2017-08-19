Sadio Mane stars as creator and finisher as Liverpool look short of guile again

COMMENT

For the second consecutive Premier League fixture, Sadio Mane was the architect and scorer of Liverpool’s opening goal.

The club’s reigning Player of the Season has made, as per his stylistic make-up, a quick dart to retaining that honour in 2017-18 by forcing matters when the Reds find themselves stuck in a stagnant possession loop.

They spent most of their first Anfield outing of the campaign commanding an average of 70 per cent of the ball against Crystal Palace, but once again were sans guile and inventiveness in midfield.

And so, as proceedings on Saturday afternoon seemed to be fading into nothingness, it was left to the Senegal international to remind Liverpool of their ‘simple and quick’ mantra.

The goal had a sprinkling of fortune about it, but - in one of Jurgen Klopp’s repeated messages - you breed your own luck when you’re not passive.

It came on 73 minutes with Joel Matip feeding James Milner, stationed on the left of midfield, who then passed to Mane on that flank.

Tight on the byline, Palace were comfortable enough to feel there was no threat on. But the 25-year-old stood up Joel Ward, engaged in a fast one-two with Andy Robertson, and continued to speed goalwards even though it looked as though the move had broken down.

Luka Milivojevic picked up the loose ball, but under pressure from Dominic Solanke, who had only been on the pitch for two minutes, ceded it and Mane was alert to the opportunity, happily striking past Wayne Hennessey into the bottom-left corner.

That finish - the forward's sixth league goal in the last eight matches - ensured Palace would not become the first side to win four top-flight games on the spin at Anfield since Arsenal in December 1935.

Mane sprinted straight to Klopp in scenes reminiscent of Liverpool’s 4-3 opener against Arsenal at the Emirates last year, but there was no piggy back and mass celebration this time around.

In the huddle on the touchline, though, the manager did show his appreciation for Solanke’s contribution in the build-up.

"I thought it was a wonderful goal," the 50-year-old said. "It was not the best one-two but Dom stayed awake and put the foot in.

"It was counter-pressing, I love it. Sadio was alone and could score – well deserved, not perfect but well deserved."

