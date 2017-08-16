Sadiq Umar joins Torino on loan from AS Roma

The 20-year-old has teamed up with the Bull on a season long loan spell from the Stadio Olimpico outfit

Sadiq Umar has joined Torino on a season long loan from AS Roma.

The forward who was part of Nigeria U23 team that won bronze at the 2016 Olympics will hope to get regular playing time at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

The youngster spent last term on loan at Bologna making seven appearances wihout a goal in the Italian top-flight.

And after a good pre-season where he scored twice, he will be hoping to feature in manager Sinisa Mihajlovic’s plans for the upcoming season.

The Maroons will visit the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara to tackle Bologna in their Italian Serie A curtain raiser on Sunday.