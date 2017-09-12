Safa agrees to replay Senegal in 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Fifa ordered a replay between South Africa and Senegal after it discovered that the initial match was manipulated

The South African Football Association (Safa) emergency committee has decided to abide by Fifa's order for Bafana Bafana to replay the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Safa officials, which included among others Dr Danny Jordaan and Norman Arendse, said the association will not support match-fixing or manipulation, but questioned Fifa's decision to dock Bafana Bafana the points gained in November 2016 even after clearing the two countries of any wrongdoing.

Safa considered appealing Fifa's decision to order the replay, but following an emergency meeting which was held on Monday, they decided to take the ethical and moral route, saying they cannot be beneficiaries of corrupt activities.

However, according to the country's SA, Fifa may have to compensate Safa a minimum of R5 million for costs of organizing last year's match against the Teranga Lions at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Safa revealed that they will also wait for Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey's case to be concluded. Lamptey has appealed his lifetime ban through the Swiss courts.

Safa released the following statement:

"Following additional information SAFA received from world governing body FIFA, the Association resolved on moral and ethical grounds that we cannot be beneficiaries of corrupt activities."

"Therefore, we have decided that we will comply with the FIFA directive to replay the match against Senegal at a date to be decided."

"We have however, noted that the official at the centre of all this controversy has appealed his case to the courts of law and if the courts overturn the decision, everything becomes null and void and SAFA will reserve its right to challenge the decision of FIFA to replay the match."

"During the SAFA Emergency Committee meeting on Monday, there were two positions on the matter – whether to go the legal route since there are lots of unanswered questions from FIFA or the ethical and moral route."

"SAFA’s zero tolerance on corrupt activities within football are well documented and it is in this light that we decided to comply with the FIFA directive."