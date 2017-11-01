SAFA boss Dr Danny Jordaan denies all rape allegations

According to Dr Jordaan's attorney, the Safa boss could soon be embroiled in a legal battle

The president of the South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan has denied any allegations of rape pitted against him according to his lawyer Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi.

Jordaan was recently accused by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson of allegedly raping her at a Port Elizabeth hotel 24-years ago. The revelations sent shockwaves throughout the South African football fraternity, but while Jordaan himself is yet to comment on the allegations, he has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer.

Furthermore, Jordaan’s legal representatives have stated their willingness to fight the case in court should Ferguson pursue legal action.

"Our client denies all allegations that have been levelled against him by Jennifer Ferguson in the strongest terms. She did indicate she intends bringing criminal charges against Dr Jordaan. We welcome that because we believe it will be the appropriate forum to address this issue," Jordaan’s lawyer Mohlala-Mulaudzi told News24.

Meanwhile, the publication further reports that other alleged cases of rape against Jordaan have also emerged.

“In an interview with Radio 702, Journalist Faith Daniels had alleged that during a social gathering, a woman came forward to her and said Jordaan had attempted to rape her, but she "got away", the publication reported.

Ferguson further added in an interview with the radio station that there is one other alleged victim yet to come forth.

"The third person will come through in a protected identity. There are huge business and power interests that are being threatened. We are perceived as a honey trap, part of some hidden conspiracy. But we are guided by our own impulse to heal," she told Radio 702 host Karima Brown.

Nonetheless, Jordaan’s lawyer told the publication that they would not address the other allegations made by the two women against the Safa boss.

"They are faceless and we are not certain of their allegations. For now, we will address Ms Ferguson and her allegations," Mohlala- Mulaudzi said.