Safa confirm plans to launch a South African Super Cup tournament

Dates for the Super Cup tournament and Women National League are yet to be finalised

The South African Football Association (Safa) congress has passed a resolution for the creation of a Super Cup tournament.

The Extraordinary Constitutional congress took place on Saturday, 21 October 2017 and it was attended by Deputy Minister of Sport and Recreation Gert Oosthuizen and Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa.

Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan, who chaired the congress a day after he presided over the Safa NEC meeting.

Six teams will compete in the South African Super Cup competition.

The tournament will see winners of the PSL League, Telkom Knockout, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup champions playing for the Super Cup title with the National First Division (NFD) and ABC Motsepe champions.

A Safa statement read: "The Super Cup idea was also consolidated by meetings in Spain in which the Spain FA runs the Super Cup in the country.

"This is the global norm in football structures where the FA runs the Super Cup of the country’s clubs."

The Congress also approved the creation of the new Women National League which will be made up of all 9 Provincial sides, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic and a USSA side.

There are several other PSL teams that have shown interest in forming women teams and the Congress left the door open to increase the number of the National League teams from 12 to 16.