Safa persuading South African-born Panagiotis Retsos to play for Bafana

Safa will have to be prepared for a fight for the services of the highly-rated defender who's played for Greece in the junior ranks

South African-born defender Panagiotis Retsos have been persuaded by Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter to turn allegiance.

He has featured for Greece at youth level, and it’s said that they are prepared to fight tooth and nail to ensure he remains with them.

The 19-year-old is reportedly on the horizon of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspurs and German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. He currently plies his trade for Olympiacos.

Reports in Greece, indicate that the Greek Football Association are eager to battle hard to ensure he remains with them more, after he got a call-up in their last 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier in June.

He will surely earn another call-up to face Estonia in Greece’s next World Cup qualifier on August 31.

Baxter recently went overseas to check up on the overseas-based contingent, and found a certain SA-born Swiss international Joel Untersee playing for Juventus to persuade him to play for Bafana.

Things look to be promising to get to the 23-year-old to turn out for Bafana because he still hasn’t featured for the Swiss national team at any level.

In relation to Retsos, it seems as if they will find it tough to get him to represent the country of his birth.