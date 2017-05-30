Safa still wants to punish Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United, says Mumble

Safa is determined to punish the Students and Matsatsantsa for not releasing their players on time for the Fifa U20 World Cup in South Korea

The South African Football Association (Safa) has not backed down from their original stance regarding Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United’s refusal to release their players for the Fifa U20 World Cup on time.

Amajita arrived back in South Africa on Monday after a disappointing campaign which saw them crash out in the group stages.

Coach Thabo Senong was without the duo of Reeve Frosler and Teboho Mokoena for their World Cup opener against Japan as Wits and SuperSport opted to release them at a later stage, and Safa is determined to set a precendent.

"That case is continuing,” Mumble told The Sowetan.

“The chair of the DC last week said he needed to study this again, but we are pursuing this thing. We are not going to let it go now that the competition is over. We want to set a precedent. The league has been supportive but these two clubs have been disappointing when it comes to releasing players. We have to make sure people understand that our rules and the country come first," Mumble added.

Mumble has also said that they were not pleased with Amajita’s performance at the global showpiece and would review the situation.

"We will review to see what we do going forward," Mumble concluded.