Safe passage for Stosur and Suarez Navarro in Strasbourg

There were few shocks in the opening round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg as all three seeds in action made it through.

Samantha Stosur wasted little time against Ying-Ying Duan as she began her campaign to regain the Internationaux de Strasbourg title in style.

The Australian was victorious at this event two years ago, coming from behind to defeat Kristina Mladenovic in the final, but there were no need for her to dig deep on Sunday.

Sixth seed Stosur took just 19 minutes to bagel her opponent in the opening set, before wrapping up a 6-0 6-1 success in less than an hour.

The other seeds in action, Carla Suarez Navarro and Monica Puig, also breezed through to reach the second round. Puig [9] was as ruthless as Stosur, romping past Julia Boserup 6-1 6-0 while Suarez Navarro [4] overcame Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-2.

There were also wins for Amandine Hesse, Ashleigh Barty, Qiang Wang and Christina McHale.

Meanwhile, at the Nurnberger Versicherungscup, Sorana Cirstea, Varvara Lepchenko and Kirsten Flipkens were the victors from the three first-round encounters.