Safiq hoping Kedah-JDT will turn out to be a classic

Safiq Rahim is looking for the performance of a lifetime from both teams as they look to etch this 2017 Malaysia Cup firmly into everyone's minds.





A classic, that is what the Safiq Rahim wants the 2017 Malaysia Cup final to be remembered as. With the final being a match between Kedah and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), arguably the two best footballing sides in the country, that wish may not be such an impossibility after all.

The current JDT captain who also wears the armband for the Malaysia national team has won numerous medals and trophies but the Malaysia Cup is still one that has eluded him thus far. The 30-year-old is eager to complete the plethora of medals against Kedah.

"Everything is okay. We are prepared for the big game. We want to give our best performance for the final and hope that it will be a game to be remembered."

"This is the third final for me, once with JDT and once with Selangor. I hope that the luck favours us this time. Whichever player also want to win, perform and create their own history. I hope we can produce our best to get the right results," said Safiq in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Safiq is expected to be leading JDT out in the final and the one that Ulisses Morais will look to be the chief creator in the team. Ignacio 'Natxo' Insa is another certain starter in midfield with the last spot a toss-up between Gary Steven Robbat and Afiq Fazail.

With the difficult presence of Liridon Krasniqi to content with, Morais may well opt for Gary in light of his more defensive style compared to Afiq.

Despite going into the match with the best team in the country, Morais knows that the job on Saturday will not be an easy one but having got to the final, the Portuguese is looking to win his second trophy in his short time with the club.

"It's the last game of the season, the final. We think we have the best conditions for us, the best players to get this trophy because we have a high confidence in our team. We worked very hard to get here so we will play to win."

"The last game is different, everything is different. The final is important for both teams. Both teams are here because we got the best results in the competition. We know it will be a hard game tomorrow but we hope that it will be a good game for the teams and the fans," said Morais.