Safiq Rahim opens up on his time with JDT, his career best and what's next

When Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) started their revolution back in 2013, Safiq Rahim was HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim's (TMJ) first marquee signing in embarking the start of the project. Three league titles, one AFC Cup trophy and one FA Cup trophy later - it has been a trophy-laden period for Safiq and JDT since their partnership began.

In a EXCLUSIVE interview with Goal, Safiq cast a glance back at a successful 3.5 years with the Southern Tigers and revealed that there would be more to come from the reigning Super League champions.

JDT only finished third in their first league campaign as a club back in 2013. Safiq and co had to watch from afar as not only did they finished three points away from the top spot - they had to suffered the ignominy of seeing Lions XII lifting the coveted league title.

View photos Johor Darul Takzim vs LionsXII - Hariss Harun challenges Safiq Rahim More

Since then, Safiq has led his team to three consecutive league titles - spurred on by the burning desire to not suffer like they did in 2013. The team has changed from that very first squad that Safiq joined in Johor Bahru. The players that fought alongside Safiq has since moved on to other teams - the likes of Al-Hafiz Hamzah, Kamarul Afiq and Nurul Azwan Roya.

The change not only happens on the pitch but off the pitch as well. From Pablo Aimar to Luciano Figueroa, from Norshahrul Idlan Talaha to Safee - many top players have graced the football club. From Fandi Ahmad to Mario Gomez to the now Benjamin Mora - there has been a fair few head coaches who have been given their turns by TMJ to be at the helm of his beloved team.

But in between those changes, two things have remained constant - Safiq's place in the team as well as the success achieved by the club. The evolution that the club took on its journey from the starting point is very much something that the 30-year-old midfielder is proud of.

"For me, from 2013 until now - there has been a lot of changes at JDT. Whether with our philosophy or our environment, a lot has changed. I'm very proud to be part of JDT until now. I hope I can continue to help JDT and give my contribution to the team in years to come," said Safiq.

View photos JDT skipper Safiq Rahim in the thick of things against Sime Darby FC. More

The first Super League title in 2014 was quickly followed by another in 2015 but that wasn't the only trophy that JDT picked up that year. They also went on to be the first Malaysian team to win the AFC Cup when they defeated FC Istiklol in the final and Safiq went on to be honoured with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the tournament.

Read More