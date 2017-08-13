Sage Stephens joins Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City

The Citizens continued to bolster their squad with the signing of a former Dube Birds keeper

Cape Town City have confirmed the signing of former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Sage Stephens.

The 26-year-old joins the Citizens following a two-year spell in the National First Division with AmaZulu, and he follows in the footsteps of several other players such as Ayanda Patosi, Lyle Lakay and Teko Modise who have all joined the Cape Town-based outfit during the 2017 July/August transfer window.

Nonetheless, City’s coach Benni McCarthy will be hoping that the introduction of Stephens will bolster his goalkeeping department and can will give Shu-Aib Walters the much-needed competition for the number one jersey.

City were quick to introduce Stephens into the fray as he was named in their match day squad for their MTN8 quarter-final clash against Polokwane City which they won by 1-0.